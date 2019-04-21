Barclays (BCS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Barclays has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 5.13%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total transaction of $22,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Barclays by 248.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,835 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Barclays by 1,748.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,816 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,490,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Barclays by 886.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 656,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 589,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

