Barclays Analysts Give Netflix (NFLX) a $375.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $375.00 target price on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.15.

Shares of NFLX opened at $360.35 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $423.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 67,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $22,285,040.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,285,040.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $2,738,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,381 shares of company stock valued at $64,721,327 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,463,144,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

