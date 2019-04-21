Barclays Analysts Give ASML (ASML) a €210.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €196.64 ($228.65).

