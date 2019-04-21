Bank OZK Has $3.56 Million Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Bank OZK decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.8% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.65 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 25,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,384,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $622,254.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,431 shares of company stock worth $3,500,497. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

