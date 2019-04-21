Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.51% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 68,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 51.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. FIG Partners downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

