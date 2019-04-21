Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.65 Million Stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,237 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of Village Super Market worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLGEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Village Super Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Village Super Market stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.13 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other Village Super Market news, Director Peter Lavoy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $68,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,477.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,383 shares of company stock valued at $144,988. Company insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

