Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Superior Industries International Inc (SUP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 148,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.12% of Superior Industries International worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,339,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,887,000 after purchasing an additional 260,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,887,000 after purchasing an additional 260,064 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,116,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 168,433 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 85.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 77,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 29.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 62,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

SUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BWS Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $15.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

SUP opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.87 million, a P/E ratio of -123.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Superior Industries International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.88 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is currently -720.00%.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

