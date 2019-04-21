Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.06). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $166.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $63.64 and a 12-month high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Bank of Hawaii declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $130.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $464,423.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,704.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

