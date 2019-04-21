Bank of Edwardsville Buys New Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Bank of Edwardsville bought a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Bank of Edwardsville’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 627.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $52,033.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,489.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of MO stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

