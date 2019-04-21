Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACB. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, February 25th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.80.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

TSE ACB opened at C$12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.31. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$5.29 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -121.52.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post 0.0299747682090031 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis, and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.