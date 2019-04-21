Bank of America Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Bank of America restated their neutral rating on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.35.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $142.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.68. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $202.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $50,158.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $2,346,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,510,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,418 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 21.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,194 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $30,201,000. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 232,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

