Bank of America Corp DE Sells 52,804 Shares of Cott Corp (COT)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,804 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.32% of Cott worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cott by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cott by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cott in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cott by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Cott by 39,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,395. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hinson bought 51,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $764,906.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,526.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

COT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cott from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE:COT opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cott Corp has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $17.06.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Cott had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cott Corp will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

