Bank of America Corp DE Has $6 Million Stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 1,295.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,371 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.89% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQE opened at $49.42 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $49.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

