Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Banco Santander Brasil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE BSBR opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. Banco Santander Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,873,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after buying an additional 264,770 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 504,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 124,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 125.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 96,169 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.