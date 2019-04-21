Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $6.40

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.40. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 2632542 shares trading hands.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. HSBC downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 24,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

