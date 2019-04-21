Ball (BLL) PT Raised to $63.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.59.

BLL stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. Ball has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $58.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 91,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $5,061,895.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,824,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 8,955 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $496,375.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 467,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,933,147.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,399 shares of company stock worth $7,566,622. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ball by 4,406.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,720,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,073 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ball by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

