Baader Bank Reiterates CHF 94 Price Target for Nestlé (NESN)

Baader Bank set a CHF 94 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NESN has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 86 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 104 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 97.29.

Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of CHF 73.34 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

