B2Gold Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$5.40 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.36.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$2.77 and a 1-year high of C$4.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 212.94.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$359.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$362.56 million.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total value of C$2,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,886,924 shares in the company, valued at C$10,537,272.60. Also, Director Robert Melvin Douglas Cross sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total value of C$365,000.00. Insiders sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,000 in the last quarter.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

