B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – B. Riley raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

CLR has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $80.00 price objective on Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

CLR opened at $49.85 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Continental Resources had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 28,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,085 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 883,977 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $39,328,136.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 1,675,805 shares of company stock worth $73,335,967 over the last ninety days. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

