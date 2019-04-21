Azure Power Global (AZRE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of Azure Power Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $467.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.94. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. Azure Power Global had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 786,610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 252,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 546,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 395,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

