Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to post $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Autoliv reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Sunday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.96.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $122,971.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $51,883.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $67.26 and a twelve month high of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.31%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

