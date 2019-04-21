Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Leerink Swann currently has a $48.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOLD. Svb Leerink raised their target price on Audentes Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Audentes Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Audentes Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLD opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. Audentes Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,650,600. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

