Attunity (ATTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Attunity is the leading provider of service-orientated software and solutions in the Workplace Applications market. Using Attunity’s software, companies can seamlessly and efficiently connect, transfer, join and stream to and from virtually any data source in real-time, and subsequently use that data to rapidly configure and deploy management-focused Workplace Applications. With successful deployments at thousands of organizations worldwide, Attunity has over seveteen years experience of providing enterprise-class software, both directly and indirectly through a number of strategic and OEM agreements with global-class partners such as HP, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Business Objects and Cognos. Listed on Nasdaq and with a worldwide headquarters in Boston, USA, Attunity serves its customers via offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, China and Australia, as well as through a network of local partners. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Attunity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Attunity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Attunity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Attunity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Attunity currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ATTU opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. Attunity has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.58 million, a P/E ratio of 73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.94.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Attunity had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Attunity will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Attunity during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Attunity during the first quarter worth about $4,974,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Attunity by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Attunity by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Attunity by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 206,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

