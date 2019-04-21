AT&T Inc. (T) Position Raised by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in AT&T by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $121,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $56.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

AT&T stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $196.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/att-inc-t-position-raised-by-clean-yield-group.html.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.