ATMChain Reaches Market Cap of $490,326.00 (ATM)

ATMChain (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 98.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. ATMChain has a market cap of $490,326.00 and $5.00 worth of ATMChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATMChain token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Livecoin and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, ATMChain has traded up 103.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.07 or 0.02282268 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009593 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000319 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005450 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003800 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000353 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ATMChain Token Profile

ATM is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. ATMChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,660,285,460 tokens. The Reddit community for ATMChain is /r/atmchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATMChain is www.atmchain.io . ATMChain’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ATMChain

ATMChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Rfinex, Livecoin, Mercatox, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATMChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATMChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATMChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

