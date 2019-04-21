Atlassian (TEAM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TEAM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Atlassian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Atlassian stock opened at $101.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,456.29, a P/E/G ratio of 109.39 and a beta of 1.85. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $309.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.68 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Atlassian by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

