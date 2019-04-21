Atlassian (TEAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlassian Corporation Plc is engaged in designing, developing, licensing and maintaining of software and the provisioning of software hosting services. The Company’s products include JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management and JIRA Service Desk for team services and support applications. It offers tools for software developers consists of FishEye, Bamboo and SourceTree. Atlassian Corporation Plc is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Atlassian from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Atlassian to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Atlassian to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Atlassian to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.71.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $101.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,456.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 109.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $54.54 and a 12-month high of $117.06.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $309.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.68 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

