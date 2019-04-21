Atara Biotherapeutics’ (ATRA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 94.60% from the stock’s previous close.

ATRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.44). As a group, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $59,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,294.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derrell Porter sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $236,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,524 shares of company stock worth $6,069,971. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,345,000 after buying an additional 126,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,801.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 217,088 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,741,000 after buying an additional 315,921 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

