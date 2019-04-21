Asset Dedication LLC Has $44,000 Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Celgene by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 342,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,938,000 after purchasing an additional 92,209 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Celgene in the first quarter worth $6,396,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Celgene by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celgene by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,620,000 after acquiring an additional 549,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 212.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Celgene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.41.

In other Celgene news, Director Ernest Mario bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celgene stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $95.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 114.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

