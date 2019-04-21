Asset Dedication LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ELM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 154,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,189,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,367,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,692,000 after buying an additional 48,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $45.59 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

