ASML Holding NV (ASML) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 2.3856 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous annual dividend of $1.72.

ASML has increased its dividend by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. ASML has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ASML to earn $9.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $205.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ASML has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.89. ASML had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ASML will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ASML to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

