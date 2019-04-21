Asian stocks in quiet holiday trading

As several markets were closed stock indicators were mostly high in quiet holiday trading on Good Friday.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.5% to 22,189.01. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.3percent to 2,219.78. The Shanghai Composite was little changed at 3,248.87.
Overnight, important U.S. inventory indicators capped the holiday shortened week with slight gains, even though the marginal upward move was not sufficient to maintain the grade S&P 500 index from snapping a string of three straight weekly gains.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil additional 7 cents to $64.07 per cone. It climbed 0.4% to settle at $64 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude, the worldwide standard, added 0.5% to $71.97 per barrel.
CURRENCIES: The dollar climbed slightly to 111.92 Japanese yen by 111.89 yen late Thursday.
___
Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama
On Instagram https://www.instagram.com/yurikageyama/?hl=en