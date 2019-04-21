Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) Stake Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 197.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHT. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $527.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/ashford-hospitality-trust-inc-aht-stake-raised-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny.html.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.