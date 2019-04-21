Asch (XAS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.05 Million

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Asch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00003422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bit-Z. Asch has a total market cap of $16.82 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Asch has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Asch alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00453270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.01071587 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00198263 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001583 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Asch Coin Profile

Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io . The official website for Asch is www.asch.io . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Asch Coin Trading

Asch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.