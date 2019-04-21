Artex Coin (ATX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00

Artex Coin (CURRENCY:ATX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Artex Coin has a total market cap of $7,058.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Artex Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Artex Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Artex Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00013838 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Artex Coin

Artex Coin (ATX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2016. Artex Coin’s total supply is 268,781,750 coins and its circulating supply is 18,781,750 coins. The official website for Artex Coin is www.atxcoin.org

Artex Coin Coin Trading

Artex Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artex Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artex Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

