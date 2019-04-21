Argus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PepsiCo (PEP)

Argus reiterated their buy rating on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $127.09 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $128.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 65.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

In related news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 460.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.