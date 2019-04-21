Arch Coal (ARCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Arch Coal to post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The energy company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $1.16. Arch Coal had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 47.94%. The business had revenue of $650.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arch Coal to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ARCH opened at $89.54 on Friday. Arch Coal has a 52 week low of $75.09 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 5.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Coal to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

