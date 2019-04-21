Aravive Inc (ARAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) will announce ($0.79) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings. Aravive reported earnings of ($1.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.27) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARAV. Wedbush began coverage on Aravive in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. 10,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 29.96 and a current ratio of 29.96. Aravive has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.54.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer.

