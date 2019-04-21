Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) Stake Lowered by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in shares of Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,715 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,689 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.20% of Approach Resources worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Approach Resources by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Approach Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Approach Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Approach Resources alerts:

Shares of AREX stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Approach Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Approach Resources Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AREX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Approach Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $0.40 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, EuroPacific Canada cut shares of Approach Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Approach Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.72.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) Stake Lowered by First Manhattan Co.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/approach-resources-inc-arex-stake-lowered-by-first-manhattan-co.html.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Approach Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Approach Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.