Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) Stake Lowered by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in shares of Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,715 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,689 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.20% of Approach Resources worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Approach Resources by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Approach Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Approach Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AREX stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Approach Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AREX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Approach Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $0.40 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, EuroPacific Canada cut shares of Approach Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Approach Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.72.
About Approach Resources
Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.
