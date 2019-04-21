Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 9.5% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,846,307,000 after buying an additional 3,452,792 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,901,864,000 after buying an additional 454,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,703,027,000 after buying an additional 3,293,674 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,787,678,000 after buying an additional 189,423 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,378,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,665,654,000 after buying an additional 261,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $228.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.45.

AAPL opened at $203.86 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1,002.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

