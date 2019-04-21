AppCoins (APPC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $444,654.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and $444,654.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One AppCoins token can now be bought for about $0.0726 or 0.00001385 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, BiteBTC and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00453535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.01076968 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00198231 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001583 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000130 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BiteBTC, IDEX, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

