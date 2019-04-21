Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

AIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.61). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 68.29%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Patti K. Fielding sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,006,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,682.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Miles Cortez sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,177 shares of company stock valued at $8,248,379. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,158,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,121.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,398,000 after buying an additional 761,569 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,066,000 after buying an additional 606,725 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 915.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 570,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,014,000 after buying an additional 513,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,083,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,981,000 after buying an additional 441,243 shares in the last quarter.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

