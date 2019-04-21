Antero Midstream Partners (AM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

Shares of Antero Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Antero Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Antero Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 246.65% and a net margin of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $281.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $2,614,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Antero Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Antero Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 831,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 40.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,350,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream Partners

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

