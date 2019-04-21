ANON (ANON) Price Reaches $0.0784

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0784 or 0.00002010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, ANON has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $161.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00452798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.01103288 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00206095 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001657 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 19,961,616 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.