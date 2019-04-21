Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,229 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $89.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $107.21.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.64 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.96.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

