Analyzing Virtu Financial (VIRT) & Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) and Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virtu Financial and Jefferies Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtu Financial 0 6 4 0 2.40 Jefferies Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Virtu Financial presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.97%. Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.33%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than Virtu Financial.

Dividends

Virtu Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Jefferies Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Virtu Financial pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.7% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Virtu Financial and Jefferies Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtu Financial 15.39% 24.62% 4.82% Jefferies Financial Group 10.07% 6.70% 1.44%

Volatility & Risk

Virtu Financial has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virtu Financial and Jefferies Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtu Financial $1.88 billion 2.55 $289.44 million $1.96 12.87 Jefferies Financial Group $3.76 billion 1.60 $1.03 billion N/A N/A

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Virtu Financial.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats Virtu Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Its Execution Services segment comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, which offer execution services in equities, ETFs, futures, and fixed income to institutions, banks, and broker dealers. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions. In addition, it provides fixed income sales and trading services for investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. and European government and agency securities, municipal bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, leveraged loans, consumer loans, securities, markets debt, interest rate, and credit derivative products, as well as foreign exchange trade execution and securitization capabilities, as well as manages, invests in, and provides services to a group of alternative asset management platforms in investment strategies and asset classes. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.