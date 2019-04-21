Analyzing Superior Energy Services (SPN) & National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) and National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Superior Energy Services and National Energy Services Reunited, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 4 12 4 0 2.00 National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 5 0 3.00

Superior Energy Services currently has a consensus price target of $8.80, indicating a potential upside of 83.72%. National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 51.30%. Given Superior Energy Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Superior Energy Services is more favorable than National Energy Services Reunited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Superior Energy Services and National Energy Services Reunited’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $2.13 billion 0.35 -$858.11 million ($0.90) -5.32 National Energy Services Reunited $485.62 million 1.86 $42.76 million N/A N/A

National Energy Services Reunited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Energy Services and National Energy Services Reunited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services -40.28% -15.11% -4.62% National Energy Services Reunited N/A 13.82% 7.68%

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited beats Superior Energy Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; offshore well decommissioning services comprising plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units. This segment also provides artificial lift services; laboratory services; and surface and subsurface safety systems, high-pressure packer systems, flow controls, service tools, expandable liner technology, vacuum insulated tubing technology, and engineering capabilities with manufacturing capacity and testing facilities. In addition, the Production Services segment offers pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and production assurance chemicals. Its Drilling and Evaluation Services segment provides fishing and remedial solutions, rig services, and well testing services to measure solids, gas, and oil and water produced from a well; wireline logging services; drilling and workover rigs; turbines and directional drilling; drilling fluid systems and related technologies; slickline services for removal of scale, wax and sand build-up, setting plugs, changing out gas lift valves, and fishing and other well applications; and rents drilling tools, as well as sources, treats, and disposes water for oil and gas, municipal, and industrial use. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.