Analyzing Pinnacle Bancshares (PCLB) and Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) and Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pinnacle Bancshares alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pinnacle Bancshares and Great Western Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Western Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Great Western Bancorp has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.08%. Given Great Western Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Western Bancorp is more favorable than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Bancshares and Great Western Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Bancshares 25.28% 9.71% 1.12% Great Western Bancorp 30.47% 9.62% 1.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle Bancshares and Great Western Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Bancshares $9.43 million 2.81 $2.29 million N/A N/A Great Western Bancorp $555.45 million 3.47 $157.91 million $2.90 11.67

Great Western Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Pinnacle Bancshares has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pinnacle Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Great Western Bancorp pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Western Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Great Western Bancorp beats Pinnacle Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle Bancshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides banking products and services in Alabama. The company's deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, interest accounts, and student accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and other real estate loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as commercial, financial, agricultural, and municipal tax free loans; home mortgage loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans, as well as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, second and vacation home, construction, and bridge loans. The company also offers phone and online banking services; and other services, including merchant services, transfer and payment, automated clearing house, payroll direct deposit, e-statement, safe deposit box, and remote deposit services, as well as notary services. It operates seven offices in the central and northwest Alabama. Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Jasper, Alabama.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards. It also provides commercial real estate (CRE) loans, including owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services to agri-businesses; and residential mortgage, home equity, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and general lines of credit. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions comprising financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services; cash management, online business deposit, and wire transfer services; crop insurance; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It primarily serves hospitality/tourism, agri-business, freight and transport, and healthcare sectors. As of September 30, 2018, the company's branch network consisted of 174 branch offices located in 130 communities in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operated 163 ATMs and 11 company-owned ATMs at off-site locations. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.