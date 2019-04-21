Analyzing Ossen Innovation (OSN) and SunCoke Energy (SXC)

Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) and SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ossen Innovation and SunCoke Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ossen Innovation N/A N/A N/A SunCoke Energy 1.81% 3.89% 1.26%

This table compares Ossen Innovation and SunCoke Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ossen Innovation $132.38 million 0.10 $5.34 million N/A N/A SunCoke Energy $1.33 billion 0.41 $26.20 million $0.40 21.10

SunCoke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ossen Innovation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Ossen Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of SunCoke Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Ossen Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of SunCoke Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ossen Innovation and SunCoke Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ossen Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A SunCoke Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

SunCoke Energy has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.88%. Given SunCoke Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SunCoke Energy is more favorable than Ossen Innovation.

Risk & Volatility

Ossen Innovation has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCoke Energy has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SunCoke Energy beats Ossen Innovation on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ossen Innovation

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used as precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings. It also provides plain surface PC wires and indented PC wires, which are used in the construction of buildings; helical rib PC wires for the construction of railway ties or sleepers, and buildings; and coated prestressed products comprising zinc coated PC and rare earth coated PC products. The company markets and sells its products under the Ossen brand name. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. also exports its products to the United States, Canada, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. SunCoke Energy, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

