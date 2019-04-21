Analyzing Independence (IHC) and FGL (FG)

Independence (NYSE:IHC) and FGL (NYSE:FG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Independence shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of FGL shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Independence shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of FGL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Independence and FGL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence 0 0 0 0 N/A FGL 0 3 1 0 2.25

FGL has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.25%. Given FGL’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FGL is more favorable than Independence.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independence and FGL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence $350.77 million 1.54 $28.48 million N/A N/A FGL $711.00 million 2.64 $13.00 million $1.19 7.11

Independence has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FGL.

Profitability

This table compares Independence and FGL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence 8.12% 6.44% 2.75% FGL 18.33% 5.91% 0.26%

Risk and Volatility

Independence has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FGL has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Independence pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. FGL pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. FGL pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independence has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Independence is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

FGL beats Independence on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage. It also provides supplemental products, including hospital indemnity, fixed indemnity limited benefit, critical illness, accident medical coverage, and life insurance products to individuals and families; and pet insurance and occupational accident insurance products. In addition, the company offers group long-term and short-term disability products to employers that provide benefit to their employees; New York short-term disability plan that offers temporary cash payments to replace wages lost; and group term life products, such as group term life, accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D), supplemental life and AD&D, and dependent life products. Independence Holding Company markets its products through general agents, independent brokers, and independent producers in 50 states of the United States, the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance. The company sells its products through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms, as well as various institutional markets. FGL Holdings is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

